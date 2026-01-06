Eye tests for older drivers could be introduced in new road safety plans
- The government is considering mandatory eye and cognitive tests for drivers over 70 as part of a new road safety strategy.
- Ministers are also looking to tighten drink-driving limits, reducing the legal alcohol threshold to match Scotland's 22 micrograms per 100ml of breath.
- The strategy, due to be published on Wednesday, aims to cut deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads by 65 per cent by 2035, with a 70 per cent reduction for children under 16.
- These proposals address concerns that 24 per cent of car drivers killed in 2024 were aged 70 or older, and 12 per cent of collisions involved older drivers.
- Further potential measures include significantly higher fines for uninsured drivers, possibly doubling to £600, and penalty points for not wearing a seatbelt.