These parts of the US will be hit by frigid temperatures this week
- Parts of the United States, particularly the Northeast and Midwest, are forecast to experience “extreme” cold and below-normal temperatures throughout December.
- The cold snap is expected to affect a wide area, stretching from Montana to Maine and reaching as far south as Missouri.
- Climatologist Judah Cohen predicted an expansive region of “extreme” cold from the Canadian Plains to the U.S. East Coast in the third week of December, based on an AI subseasonal model.
- Record low temperatures are anticipated in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday and Friday, with some regions potentially seeing temperatures 5 to 20 degrees below zero.
- Snow is also expected this week, with a system moving north from the Central Gulf Coast bringing light precipitation to the Mid-Atlantic and New England, and lake effect snow in the Great Lakes.