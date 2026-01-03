Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Explosions rock Venezuelan capital Caracas amid rising tensions with US

Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas
  • Venezuela's capital, Caracas, experienced multiple explosions early on Saturday, 3 January 2026, amid escalating tensions with the United States.
  • At least seven blasts were heard around 2 a.m. local time, with reports of low-flying aircraft and plumes of smoke over several districts.
  • The incidents caused power outages and widespread panic among residents, who took to the streets.
  • Caracas's government accused the United States of military aggression, declared a state of emergency, and stated that both civilian and military sites were targeted.
  • Donald Trump confirmed US action in a Truth Social post, claiming a successful large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, and announced a press conference for further details.
