Thousands of Russians are actively seeking exorcisms. Here’s why
- Thousands of people in Russia are actively discussing and seeking exorcisms, a spiritual ritual performed by some priests to expel spirits or demons from a person who is believed to be possessed.
- This renewed interest is attributed to societal strain, mirroring a similar surge during the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, and is currently intensified by the war in Ukraine.
- While the Orthodox Church advises that exorcisms be performed by clergy, an informal 'exorcism economy' has emerged, with mediums charging significant fees for consultations.
- The phenomenon has led to 'exorcism tourism', where individuals travel to specific locations or join organised tours to consult with well-known 'media exorcists' like Father Gusev.
- This commercialisation reflects a 'spiritual supermarket' where exorcisms are commodified, offering a sense of control to people amidst national uncertainty and personal chaos.