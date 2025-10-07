Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mammal makes a comeback in national park after 100 years

Video Player Placeholder
Hidden cameras reveal pine martens successfully breeding in New Forest
  • Nineteen pine martens have been officially reintroduced to Exmoor National Park, marking their first return to the area in over a century.
  • The animals, consisting of nine females and ten males, were transported 500 miles from healthy wild populations in the Scottish Highlands.
  • After a period of acclimatisation in specially constructed pens, the pine martens were released into secret woodland locations and are being monitored with radio collars.
  • This reintroduction is part of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, aiming to restore a key species vital for creating thriving, resilient woodlands and balancing the ecosystem.
  • Conservationists are encouraged by the successful breeding of pine martens released in Dartmoor National Park last year, highlighting the potential for nature's recovery.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in