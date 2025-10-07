Mammal makes a comeback in national park after 100 years
- Nineteen pine martens have been officially reintroduced to Exmoor National Park, marking their first return to the area in over a century.
- The animals, consisting of nine females and ten males, were transported 500 miles from healthy wild populations in the Scottish Highlands.
- After a period of acclimatisation in specially constructed pens, the pine martens were released into secret woodland locations and are being monitored with radio collars.
- This reintroduction is part of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, aiming to restore a key species vital for creating thriving, resilient woodlands and balancing the ecosystem.
- Conservationists are encouraged by the successful breeding of pine martens released in Dartmoor National Park last year, highlighting the potential for nature's recovery.