Exeter City issue statement after fire at football stadium

The fire broke out at Exeter’s ground on Wednesday night
The fire broke out at Exeter’s ground on Wednesday night (Getty Images)
  • A fire broke out at St James Park, the home ground of Exeter City Football Club, on Wednesday night.
  • The blaze, which started just after 10pm, damaged a temporary building housing the stadium's control room, an electrical consumer unit, and other electrical infrastructure.
  • More than five fire crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded, bringing the flames under control within two hours and preventing spread to the stands.
  • The fire is understood to have originated from an electrical consumer unit, causing 60% damage to the portacabin and affecting electrical cupboards and intake.
  • Exeter City FC confirmed the damage and said that an assessment is underway, thanking the public and fire services for their swift action.

