Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TV star says ‘random’ decision helped her narrowly avoid Brown University shooting

'Survivor' alum Eva Erickson gave an update on the Brown University shooting
  • A Survivor alum and Brown University doctoral candidate, Eva Erickson, says she narrowly avoided a deadly shooting on campus by mere minutes.
  • A gunman dressed in all black killed at least two people and hurt nine others Saturday at the Ivy League school where Erickson, 25, is a doctoral candidate.
  • Erickson said she left her office in the Barus & Holley Engineering building just five minutes before the shooter opened fire, and she attributed her escape to a spontaneous decision to go to the gym, a rare afternoon activity for her.
  • “Yes, my office at Brown is in the building of the shooting, but I was very lucky; I left my lab 15 minutes prior to the active shooter alert,” she said, adding, “I was leaving the building within five minutes of the shooter coming in.”
  • A manhunt for the gunman continues Monday after a person of interest was taken into custody then released.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in