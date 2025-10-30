Richard Branson launches rival service to Eurostar
- Virgin Trains has received approval from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to operate passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, ending Eurostar's 30-year monopoly.
- The decision grants Virgin access to the crucial Temple Mills train depot in east London, which is essential for running cross-Channel routes.
- This move is expected to introduce greater competition, better services, and lower fares on routes from London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, with services anticipated to begin around 2030.
- Sir Richard Branson stated the company aims to “shake-up the cross-Channel route” and provide consumers with more choice, with potential future expansion to Germany and Switzerland.
- The ORR prioritised promoting competition, citing Virgin Trains' detailed operational plans and secured agreement for new rolling stock, a decision supported by the rail minister for improved connectivity and value.