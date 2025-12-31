Eurostar delays enter second day after Channel Tunnel power outage
- Eurostar passengers have been cautioned about potential further delays and cancellations following a significant power outage in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday.
- The disruption, caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train, led to the cancellation of all London-Europe Eurostar services.
- Although some services resumed on Tuesday evening, “further issues with rail infrastructure overnight” resulted in continued problems, Eurostar said.
- That included a cancelled and a delayed service first thing on Wednesday morning.
- LeShuttle services were also impacted, with six-hour delays at Folkestone on Tuesday, which reduced to 30 minutes by Wednesday morning, though six-hour waits remained in Calais.