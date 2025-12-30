Eurostar services disrupted by power issue in Channel Tunnel
- Eurostar warned passengers on Tuesday to anticipate severe delays and last-minute cancellations between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.
- The disruptions are attributed to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.
- The high-speed train operator strongly advised all passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.
- "We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations," it said.
- “Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page.”