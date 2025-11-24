Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Europe’s peace deal for Ukraine explained – and how it differs from Trump’s

Zelensky says Ukraine being heard by US at fast-paced negotiations in Switzerland
  • Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, which appeared to favour Russia's positions and offered few security guarantees to Kyiv, came as a shock to Ukraine's international backers.
  • Britain, France and Germany, initially excluded from the US proposal, swiftly developed a counter-offer, which was later revised into a European plan.
  • The European revision allows for greater NATO involvement in Ukraine's future, contrasting with the US proposal that would constitutionally bind Ukraine against joining the alliance.
  • Notable changes in the European plan include firmer language on Ukraine's full reconstruction and compensation from Russian sovereign assets and a more flexible timeline for holding elections.
  • Donald Trump set a deadline for Ukraine to agree to a deal by Thursday, though his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, later indicated flexibility, emphasising that any final agreement would ultimately require Russian approval.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in