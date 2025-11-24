Europe’s peace deal for Ukraine explained – and how it differs from Trump’s
- Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, which appeared to favour Russia's positions and offered few security guarantees to Kyiv, came as a shock to Ukraine's international backers.
- Britain, France and Germany, initially excluded from the US proposal, swiftly developed a counter-offer, which was later revised into a European plan.
- The European revision allows for greater NATO involvement in Ukraine's future, contrasting with the US proposal that would constitutionally bind Ukraine against joining the alliance.
- Notable changes in the European plan include firmer language on Ukraine's full reconstruction and compensation from Russian sovereign assets and a more flexible timeline for holding elections.
- Donald Trump set a deadline for Ukraine to agree to a deal by Thursday, though his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, later indicated flexibility, emphasising that any final agreement would ultimately require Russian approval.