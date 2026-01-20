Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 20 January

Teenager wins Euromillions Raffle
  • Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a whopping jackpot of £75million after another rollover on Friday.
  • To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
  • In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
  • The Thunderball numbers were 4, 10, 13, 32 and 37. The Thunderball was 10.
  • The winning EuroMillions numbers and Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly.

