EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 17 February

  • Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £53million after another rollover on Friday.
  • To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
  • In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
  • The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 29, 32, 36 and 38. The Thunderball was 11.
  • The winning EuroMillions and Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly.

