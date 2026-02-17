EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 17 February
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £53million after another rollover on Friday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 29, 32, 36 and 38. The Thunderball was 11.
- The winning EuroMillions and Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly.
