EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 10 February
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £33 million.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 1, 17, 19, 34 and 42. The Lucky Stars were 5 and 8. The Millionaire Maker code will be revealed later this evening.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 8, 14, 32 and 35. The Thunderball was 2.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks