EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 9 January
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a whopping jackpot of £46million after another rollover on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 1, 7, 10, 26 and 34. The Lucky Stars were 2 and 4. The Millionaire Maker codes will be revealed shortly.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 3, 8, 15, 32 and 36. The Thunderball was 5.