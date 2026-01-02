EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 2 January
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £27million after another rollover on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 8, 27, 42, 44 and 46. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 10. There were 10 Millionaire Maker codes drawn.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 4, 12, 18, 19, and 32. The Thunderball was 9.