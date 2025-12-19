EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 19 December
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £26 million after another rollover on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 17, 21, 39, 43 and 44. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 11. The Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly .
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 20, 24, 26, 20 and 37. The Thunderball was 5.