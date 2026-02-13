EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 13 February
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £45 million.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 9, 13, 31, 37 and 40. The Lucky Stars were 6 and 9. The Millionaire Maker code was VBSJ63892.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 1, 11, 13, 16 and 27. The Thunderball was 8.
