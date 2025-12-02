EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 2 December
- Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win of £14million after a jackpot of £157million was won in Friday’s draw.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 4, 13, 14, 20, 41. The Lucky Stars were 6 and 12. The Millionaire Maker code was ZZHN 94414.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 32, 33, 36. The Thunderball was 8.