EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Friday 12 December
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £14 million.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 7, 25, 30, 37 and 41 . The Lucky Stars were 5 and 11. The Millionaire Maker code is JDKC35786.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 13, 15, 20, 26. The Thunderball was 9.