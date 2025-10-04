EuroMillions players should check tickets as UK winner scoops £26 million
- A single UK ticket-holder has won the £26 million EuroMillions jackpot, as announced by The National Lottery on Friday night.
- This marks the third occasion a UK player has secured the top prize in EuroMillions this year.
- Previous UK jackpot wins this year included £65 million on Valentine's Day and £83 million in January.
- Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, urged players to check their tickets.
- He also highlighted that National Lottery games contribute approximately £30 million weekly to good causes across the UK.