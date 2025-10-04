Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EuroMillions players should check tickets as UK winner scoops £26 million

What happens if no one wins £208m Euromillions jackpot?
  • A single UK ticket-holder has won the £26 million EuroMillions jackpot, as announced by The National Lottery on Friday night.
  • This marks the third occasion a UK player has secured the top prize in EuroMillions this year.
  • Previous UK jackpot wins this year included £65 million on Valentine's Day and £83 million in January.
  • Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, urged players to check their tickets.
  • He also highlighted that National Lottery games contribute approximately £30 million weekly to good causes across the UK.
