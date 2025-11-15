EuroMillions jackpot hits estimated £119 Million, could be UK’s largest win this year
- The EuroMillions jackpot is estimated to be £119 million for Tuesday's draw.
- This potential win would mark the largest for a UK player so far this year.
- It would also place the winner as the 11th biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
- No ticket holders secured any top prizes in Friday's estimated £108 million jackpot.
- Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, encouraged players to purchase their tickets early.