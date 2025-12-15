Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia hit with fresh set of sanctions

Russian shadow fleet tanker bursts into flames and explodes in Black Sea after Ukraine drone strike
  • The European Union has adopted its latest package of sanctions, targeting companies and individuals accused of assisting Moscow in circumventing Western restrictions on oil exports.
  • These measures aim to disrupt Russia's illicit oil sales, which fund its war in Ukraine and often rely on a 'shadow fleet' of vessels operating beyond Western reach.
  • The new sanctions prohibit EU citizens from conducting business with the newly listed entities and individuals, significantly reducing their access to major shipping and insurance providers.
  • Specifically, nine individuals and entities supporting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers have been targeted, including businessmen linked to oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
  • Among those sanctioned are Valery Kildiyarov of Litasco Middle East DMCC, individuals connected to Coral Energy (now 2Rivers Group), and Canadian-Pakistani oil trader Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of Mercantile & Maritime.
