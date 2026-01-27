Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European nation aims to overturn Russian gas ban

EU countries' final approval to Russian gas ban, four years after full scale invasion of Ukraine
  • Slovakia is set to launch legal action against the European Union over its recently approved ban on Russian gas imports, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced.
  • The EU measure, which received final approval from member states, aims to halt all Russian gas imports by late 2027, making the commitment legally binding.
  • Both Slovakia and Hungary voted against the ban, with Hungary also stating its intention to challenge the law at the European Court of Justice.
  • The ban was approved by a reinforced majority, overcoming opposition from countries like Slovakia and Hungary, which remain heavily reliant on Russian energy.
  • The new law prohibits companies from signing new Russian gas deals and mandates the termination of existing contracts, with penalties for non-compliance.
