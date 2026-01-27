European nation aims to overturn Russian gas ban
- Slovakia is set to launch legal action against the European Union over its recently approved ban on Russian gas imports, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced.
- The EU measure, which received final approval from member states, aims to halt all Russian gas imports by late 2027, making the commitment legally binding.
- Both Slovakia and Hungary voted against the ban, with Hungary also stating its intention to challenge the law at the European Court of Justice.
- The ban was approved by a reinforced majority, overcoming opposition from countries like Slovakia and Hungary, which remain heavily reliant on Russian energy.
- The new law prohibits companies from signing new Russian gas deals and mandates the termination of existing contracts, with penalties for non-compliance.