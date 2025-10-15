Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French authorities ditch EU entry-exit questions for some UK travellers

Eurostar exec says tough French questions for British travellers will be dropped
  • Controversial "admissibility" questions for Eurostar passengers travelling to the EU from London St Pancras International have been dropped following the launch of the entry-exit system (EES).
  • The digital border scheme requires "third-country nationals" like Britons to be photographed and fingerprinted, with formalities taking place on British soil.
  • Initially, passengers faced four questions, two of which were specific French conditions regarding proof of accommodation and sufficient funds, causing significant confusion and prompting concerns over potential delays.
  • Eurostar's chief stations and safety officer, Simon Lejeune, confirmed that French authorities agreed to remove these specific questions from kiosks for an initial six-month period.
  • The EES process at London St Pancras International is currently taking approximately 50 seconds per passenger for full biometric and passport checks, according to Mr Lejeune.
