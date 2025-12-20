EES system leaves passengers waiting up to three hours
- The EU's new digital border scheme (EES) is causing significant delays at European airports, with reports of three-hour waits at passport control and a 70 per cent increase in border check times.
- The Airports Council International (ACI) warns that the current EES rollout could lead to "serious safety hazards" and "systemic disruption" if the implementation schedule is not urgently reviewed.
- The EES requires third-country nationals, including British travellers, to register fingerprints and facial biometrics, which is contributing to the extended processing times at borders.
- ACI is calling for an urgent review and moderation of the EES rollout schedule, which is due to be completed by April 2026, citing various operational issues.
- Currently, only 10 per cent of travellers undergo digital registration, but this is set to rise to 35 per cent by January 2026, a prospect ACI fears will significantly worsen congestion and chaos.