Shock poll finds more Brits want to be in the EU than French or Italians
- A new YouGov poll indicates 50 per cent of British voters would now choose to rejoin the European Union, compared to 31 per cent who would opt to remain outside.
- This represents a significant shift from the 52 per cent who backed Brexit nearly a decade ago, with UK support for EU membership now higher than in France and Italy.
- The poll results place increased pressure on Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has consistently rejected rejoining the EU, its single market, or customs union.
- Despite Starmer's stance, some Labour figures, including Wes Streeting and David Lammy, have suggested that a deeper trading relationship or rejoining the customs union could boost UK economic growth.
- The findings emerge as an analysis reveals Brexit is costing the UK up to £90 billion annually in lost tax revenues, prompting calls from campaigners for closer ties with the bloc.