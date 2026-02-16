Pensioner mauled to death after she was left with pack of 10 XL bullies, court hears
- A pensioner with limited mobility, Esther Martin, 68, was killed in February 2024 after being left in charge of a pack of 10 XL bully dogs by their owner.
- Ashley Warren, 41, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, accused of owning or being in charge of the two adult XL bully dogs, Beauty and Bear, and eight puppies, at his home in Jaywick, Essex.
- Prosecutors argued it was a 'ludicrous suggestion' to leave Ms Martin, who had restricted movement due to a hip replacement and arthritis, in control of the dogs, which had a combined weight of up to 190kg.
- The court heard Ms Martin sustained at least 60 dog-related injuries and that the animals had not been walked for four weeks prior to the fatal attack.
- The incident occurred just two days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption. Warren has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
