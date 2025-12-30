Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Essex police issue update after body recovered from reservoir

A small aircraft entered the water on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A small aircraft entered the water on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA) (Jonathan Brady/PA)
  • A man's body has been recovered from Hanningfield Reservoir in Essex after a small private plane crashed into the water.
  • The victim is believed to have been the sole occupant of the three-seater Beagle B121 Pup aircraft, which crashed on Sunday afternoon.
  • The plane had departed North Weald Airfield and was en route to Southend Airport, flying for over an hour before the incident.
  • Essex Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
  • Search operations involved Essex Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, with the reservoir remaining closed for ongoing investigations.
