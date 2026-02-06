Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Councillor raises issue with ‘ridiculous’ £7,000 road sign

  • A councillor has criticised a £7,000 road sign warning of ducks crossing on Daws Heath Road near Southend-on-Sea, claiming he has never seen a duck in the area in 25 years.
  • Councillor John Knott, of Castle Point Borough Council, said there are no ponds or water in the vicinity of the sign, which he branded "ridiculous".
  • He added that residents are "incredulous" and consider the sign a "running joke" due to the perceived absence of ducks.
  • Essex Highways, responsible for the roads, confirmed the temporary sign was installed because ducks frequently cross at that location.
  • The highways authority justified the sign by explaining its proximity to a nature reserve and its duty to warn road users of potential hazards and protect wildlife.
