Second escaped monkey shot dead with third still on loose after dramatic getaway
- A second monkey that escaped a truck crash on a Mississippi highway has been shot and killed by a civilian.
- Authorities are continuing their search for a third monkey that remains at large following the incident.
- A woman who shot and killed the first monkey on Sunday stated she feared for her children's safety and had been warned about potential diseases carried by the primates.
- Officials have advised the public not to approach the Rhesus monkeys due to their aggressive nature and potential health risks.
- The monkeys were being transported by PreLabs for biomedical research, with the company stating they were not carrying known diseases but were likely disoriented.