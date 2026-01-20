Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Erika Kirk demands speedy trial for husband’s accused assassin in new court filing

Charlie Kirk awarded presidential Medal of Freedom
  • Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, has filed court papers demanding a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, who is accused of her husband's murder.
  • Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, filed a notice invoking her rights as a victim under Utah law, accusing the defense of causing "undue delay."
  • The delay stems from Robinson's defense team seeking to remove a local prosecutor due to an alleged conflict of interest.
  • The conflict of interest claim is based on a deputy in the county attorney's office having an adult child present when Charlie Kirk was shot.
  • Legal experts say Erika’s court filing will likely add urgency to the case, with Robinson due back in court on Feb. 3.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in