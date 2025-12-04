Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Erika Kirk insists husband Charlie’s murder was not a ‘gun problem’

Erika Kirk was 'praying to God' that she was pregnant when Charlie Kirk was assassinated
  • Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, affirmed her support for the Second Amendment despite her husband's death by gun violence.
  • Speaking at The New York Times’ Dealbook Conference, she attributed the killing to a "deeply human problem" rooted in political divisions and the use of violence to silence opposing views.
  • Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on 10 September at Utah Valley University during a debate, with 22-year-old Tyler Robinson subsequently arrested for his alleged murder.
  • Erika Kirk publicly forgave her husband's alleged killer at his memorial, explaining that this act was essential to free herself from being "bound to evil."
  • Following Charlie Kirk's death, Erika Kirk assumed the role of CEO at Turning Point USA, an organisation that saw a significant surge in membership enquiries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in