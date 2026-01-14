Who is Erfan Soltani? The Iranian protester set to be executed today
- Iranian demonstrator Erfan Soltani is reportedly facing execution on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in ongoing protests, according to rights groups.
- Mr Soltani, 26, was arrested just six days ago in Fardis, west of Tehran, and has been rapidly processed through the justice system.
- His family was only informed of the death sentence on Monday and has been denied access to information regarding his charges or judicial proceedings.
- The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, an independent NGO, stated that Mr Soltani could be the first person to be executed in connection with the recent nationwide demonstrations.
- His sister, a lawyer, has also been prevented from accessing his case file, and he is reportedly allowed only 10 minutes with his family before the execution.