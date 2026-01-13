Iranian regime to execute demonstrator over alleged involvement in protests
- The Iranian regime is reportedly set to execute demonstrator Erfan Soltani on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the ongoing protests, according to human rights organisations.
- Soltani, 26, was arrested just six days ago and has been rushed through the justice system without access to a lawyer or clear charges, facing the death penalty.
- Rights groups, including Hengaw and IHRNGO, describe this as part of a brutal crackdown on dissent, with potentially thousands killed in the last two weeks of protests.
- HRANA reports at least 646 deaths over 16 days, including 505 protesters and 133 military and law enforcement personnel, though an internet blackout hinders verification.
- The situation has drawn international condemnation, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggesting the regime is nearing its end and a US president threatening tariffs on Iran's trading partners.