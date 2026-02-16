Horror of what really happened on Epstein Island is described by survivor
- Juliette Bryant, 43, recounted being sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein on a flight to the Caribbean and on his private island after being recruited as an aspiring model in Cape Town in 2002.
- She described being forcibly touched by Epstein on his private jet, leading her to fear for her life, while the women who recruited her laughed at her distress.
- Upon arriving at Epstein's private island, Little St James, Bryant realised she had no means of escape as her passport had been taken and she was isolated.
- Bryant continues to experience the profound impact of the abuse, stating that seeing Epstein's face in the news makes her feel physically ill.
- Her testimony comes as the US Justice Department released millions of files related to Epstein's case, with the financier having died in 2019 before his trial.
