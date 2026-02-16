Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Horror of what really happened on Epstein Island is described by survivor

Epstein survivor thought she was 'going to die' while being assaulted on paedophile's private jet
  • Juliette Bryant, 43, recounted being sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein on a flight to the Caribbean and on his private island after being recruited as an aspiring model in Cape Town in 2002.
  • She described being forcibly touched by Epstein on his private jet, leading her to fear for her life, while the women who recruited her laughed at her distress.
  • Upon arriving at Epstein's private island, Little St James, Bryant realised she had no means of escape as her passport had been taken and she was isolated.
  • Bryant continues to experience the profound impact of the abuse, stating that seeing Epstein's face in the news makes her feel physically ill.
  • Her testimony comes as the US Justice Department released millions of files related to Epstein's case, with the financier having died in 2019 before his trial.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in