Epstein’s five-word email offer that is piling the pressure on Donald Trump
- Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein allege he offered a journalist private photos of "donald and girls in bikinis" in 2015.
- Epstein reportedly told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump spent hours at his house with one of the deceased sex offender's victims.
- Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with these revelations.
- The House Oversight Committee's release of these emails has increased pressure on Trump to release all Justice Department files on Epstein.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the emails prove Trump did nothing wrong.