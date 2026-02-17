Calls for Olympic Games chairman to step down over Maxwell links
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called for Casey Wasserman to step down as chairman of the committee organising the 2028 Olympic Games.
- This demand follows the publication of US Justice Department files revealing email exchanges from over two decades ago between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
- Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and previously apologised for his association with Maxwell, stating it occurred before their crimes were known.
- Despite Mayor Bass's opinion, the LA28 board reviewed the situation and decided Wasserman would remain as chairman, concluding his interactions predated public knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell's criminal activities.
- Bass, while disagreeing with the board's decision, acknowledged she lacks the power to remove Wasserman and stated her primary focus is on preparing Los Angeles to host the Games.
