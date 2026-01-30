Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New Epstein files release includes prison cell video

Video in new Epstein files release shows prison cell
  • The Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 30.
  • Among the newly disclosed files was a video showing Epstein's prison cell.
  • The documents detailed correspondence between Epstein and high-profile individuals, including Elon Musk and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • It has been clarified that being named in these files does not imply wrongdoing or participation in Epstein's crimes.
  • This disclosure came more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline for the full release of the Epstein files.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in