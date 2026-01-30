New Epstein files release includes prison cell video
- The Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 30.
- Among the newly disclosed files was a video showing Epstein's prison cell.
- The documents detailed correspondence between Epstein and high-profile individuals, including Elon Musk and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
- It has been clarified that being named in these files does not imply wrongdoing or participation in Epstein's crimes.
- This disclosure came more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline for the full release of the Epstein files.
