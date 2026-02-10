Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unredacted Epstein files implicate ‘six powerful men’ and reveal victim aged just 9

US congressman investigating Epstein files says affair could be ‘the end of the monarchy’
  • US lawmakers Jamie Raskin, Ro Khanna, and Thomas Massie reviewed redacted Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing a victim as young as nine and alleged involvement of a senior foreign government official.
  • The congressmen expressed significant concerns over the Department of Justice's redactions, particularly the withholding of six men's names and photographs without clear explanation.
  • Republican Thomas Massie indicated he might use congressional privilege to publicly disclose the redacted names, aiming to expose co-conspirators and enablers.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the redactions, stating the Department of Justice is committed to transparency while protecting victims, despite lawmakers' criticisms.
  • The review follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which prompted previous document releases, and comes as Ghislaine Maxwell recently pleaded the Fifth at a Capitol Hill hearing regarding Epstein's crimes.
