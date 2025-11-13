Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why more Epstein revelations could be about to emerge – and how Trump could block them

Leavitt doubles down on Democrat 'hoax' as new Epstein emails come to light
  • A discharge petition to force a House vote on releasing more Jeffrey Epstein files secured the necessary 218 signatures, largely due to Rep. Adelita Grijalva's support.
  • Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the House will hold a vote next week on a measure to mandate the full disclosure of Epstein-related documents held by the Department of Justice.
  • The ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files has caused divisions within the MAGA base, with some loyalists joining calls for increased transparency.
  • Previously released email exchanges included an alleged statement from Epstein suggesting a prominent figure was aware of his activities.
  • Even if the House approves the measure, its passage into law is uncertain, as it would require Senate approval and could face a presidential veto.
