All the Sarah Ferguson revelations uncovered in new Epstein emails
- Newly released US Department of Justice documents reveal Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, reportedly wrote ‘marry me’ to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and called him 'the brother I have always wished for’.
- Ferguson also requested £20,000 from Epstein for rent, stating her landlord threatened to go to the newspapers if she did not pay.
- The email exchange, which included Epstein and lawyer David Stern, discussed Ferguson's financial difficulties and potential leaks from 'disgruntled investors'.
- Epstein warned Ferguson about how 'spin' could be applied to her financial story and suggested an investor might have broken a confidentiality agreement.
- Princess Eugenie, Ferguson's daughter, was mentioned in the files in an email referring to a 'shagging weekend', though the author is unknown and she is not accused of any wrongdoing.
