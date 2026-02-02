Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

All the Sarah Ferguson revelations uncovered in new Epstein emails

Photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman
  • Newly released US Department of Justice documents reveal Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, reportedly wrote ‘marry me’ to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and called him 'the brother I have always wished for’.
  • Ferguson also requested £20,000 from Epstein for rent, stating her landlord threatened to go to the newspapers if she did not pay.
  • The email exchange, which included Epstein and lawyer David Stern, discussed Ferguson's financial difficulties and potential leaks from 'disgruntled investors'.
  • Epstein warned Ferguson about how 'spin' could be applied to her financial story and suggested an investor might have broken a confidentiality agreement.
  • Princess Eugenie, Ferguson's daughter, was mentioned in the files in an email referring to a 'shagging weekend', though the author is unknown and she is not accused of any wrongdoing.
