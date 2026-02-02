What we have learned from the newly released Epstein files
- The US Justice Department released millions of files, including images and videos, related to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in what is expected to be the final tranche of documents.
- Emails reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace for dinner and "lots of privacy" years after Epstein's conviction for sex crimes.
- Messages show Elon Musk discussed visiting Epstein's island and asked about parties, though Musk denies ever visiting and any wrongdoing.
- Epstein made unsubstantiated allegations in an email about Bill Gates engaging in extramarital affairs, which a spokesperson for Gates vehemently denied as "absurd" and "completely false".
- Lord Mandelson's husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, received a loan from Epstein, leading to Mandelson's resignation from the Labour Party amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to the financier. The files also contain numerous mentions of Trump, largely media reports.
