Epstein files reveal his desperate yearslong attempt to court Putin
- Paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein spent years attempting to secure a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice.
- Putin is mentioned 1,055 times in the latest release of over three million Epstein documents, detailing the financier's persistent efforts from the early 2010s until 2018.
- Epstein sought to discuss foreign investment in Russia with Putin, enlisting figures such as former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland to help arrange an audience.
- Despite numerous attempts, including inviting Putin to dinner with Bill Gates and cancelling a planned meeting in St Petersburg, it is unclear if Epstein ever successfully met the Russian leader.
- Separately, the files reveal an email exchange where Epstein arranged a dinner between Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a 26-year-old Russian woman.
