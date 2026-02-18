Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Files reveal Epstein’s plans to make connections across Middle East

Whoopi Goldberg addresses why her name is in the Epstein files
  • Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem resigned as chief executive and chair of Dubai port giant DP World following the emergence of his name in US Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The decision came after increased public and internal scrutiny over his relationship with the late convicted sex offender, with correspondence showing discussions about sexual relationships.
  • An email from 2007 revealed Bin Sulayem telling Epstein he met a woman in New York, stating a misunderstanding as “she wanted some BUSINESS! while i only wanted some P****NESS!”
  • UK development finance agency British International Investment and Canada's second-largest pension fund had suspended new investments with DP World due to Bin Sulayem's alleged ties to Epstein, but welcomed his departure.
  • The documents also highlighted Epstein's broader attempts to build influential networks in the Middle East, including advising Qatari figures during a blockade and discussing Saudi Aramco's IPO.
