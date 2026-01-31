Pressure on Labour over Mandelson’s future amid new Epstein claims
- The Labour Party is facing calls to confirm whether Peter Mandelson would have the party whip restored if he returned to the House of Lords, following fresh allegations from the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- Newly released documents suggest that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, sent £10,000 to Lord Mandelson's husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, in 2009, after Mr da Silva requested funds for an osteopathy course.
- Lord Mandelson was sacked as UK ambassador to the US in 2025 over his ties to Epstein.
- He previously apologised to Epstein’s victims, saying that he was unaware of the financier’s crimes until after his death.
- Labour MPs Andy McDonald and Rachael Maskell have publicly questioned the party's stance, arguing that the whip should not be restored.
