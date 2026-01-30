Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell makes new claim about Epstein associates

  • Ghislaine Maxwell alleged in court documents that 25 male associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made "secret settlements" to avoid prosecution.
  • This claim was made in a December habeas corpus petition by Maxwell's lawyers, seeking to overturn her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking and grooming minors.
  • Maxwell's legal team argued that new evidence of these confidential settlements and alleged prosecutorial misconduct would have prevented her conviction.
  • The allegations coincide with delays in the Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act mandating full disclosure by 19 December.
  • Only a small portion of the two million documents has been published, with some already naming high-profile individuals.
