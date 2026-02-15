Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lawmakers urge DOJ to ‘stop protecting predators’ over vague Epstein files disclosure

Epstein Files: Several US Presidents & Their Family Members in Epstein Records
  • The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sent a six-page letter to Congress, disclosing a list of high-profile individuals mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • Lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction with the disclosure, accusing the DOJ of being purposefully vague and protecting individuals with close ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • The list includes names of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Janis Joplin, who died decades ago, alongside figures such as Donald Trump, without clarifying their connection to Epstein.
  • Members of Congress, including Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Nancy Mace, are demanding greater transparency and the release of fully unredacted files, despite the DOJ indicating this is the final release.
  • The DOJ stated it has released “all” records as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but lawmakers argue that many pages remain blacked out and that the list is incomplete.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in