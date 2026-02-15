Lawmakers urge DOJ to ‘stop protecting predators’ over vague Epstein files disclosure
- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sent a six-page letter to Congress, disclosing a list of high-profile individuals mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- Lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction with the disclosure, accusing the DOJ of being purposefully vague and protecting individuals with close ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
- The list includes names of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Janis Joplin, who died decades ago, alongside figures such as Donald Trump, without clarifying their connection to Epstein.
- Members of Congress, including Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Nancy Mace, are demanding greater transparency and the release of fully unredacted files, despite the DOJ indicating this is the final release.
- The DOJ stated it has released “all” records as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but lawmakers argue that many pages remain blacked out and that the list is incomplete.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks