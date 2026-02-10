Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew urged to answer questions as Epstein saga ‘not a good look’ for royals

US congressman investigating Epstein files says affair could be ‘the end of the monarchy’
  • A US congressman suggested the Jeffrey Epstein saga could lead to the “end of the monarchy”, challenging the King and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to provide answers.
  • Representative Ro Khanna, a Democratic member of the Oversight Committee, stated the Royal Family is vulnerable due to Andrew's connections to the disgraced financier.
  • Khanna urged the King to disclose what he knew about Andrew, asserting that merely stripping Andrew of his title is insufficient.
  • The congressman called for Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing, to testify before the US Congress.
  • Buckingham Palace has indicated its readiness to cooperate with police regarding allegations against Andrew.
