FBI sought to interview Andrew about second sex offender
- The FBI sought to interview Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as part of investigations into Canadian tycoon Peter Nygard, who was jailed in 2024 for sexually assaulting four women.
- A letter from April 2020 requested Andrew's voluntary interview, noting his visit to Nygard's Caribbean resort, Nygard Cay, in 2000, where Nygard allegedly trafficked victims.
- Authorities clarified that Andrew was not a target but sought information on Nygard and his alleged knowledge of Ghislaine Maxwell recruiting women for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Other recently released Epstein files include emails from "The Invisible Man" (believed to be Andrew) to Maxwell, discussing "inappropriate friends" and "two legged sight seeing".
- Andrew has always denied wrongdoing; he stepped down from royal duties in 2019 and settled a civil sexual assault claim with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.